KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy fine dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at this new Knoxville hotspot.

71 South has officially opened its doors to the public for a unique experience like no other.

The restaurant operates out of a former nearly 100-year-old church that was built in the 1930s.

They offer a wide variety of menu items to choose from including meat, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

The decor and atmosphere depict the original design and ambiance of the church. The restoration and repurpose project is set to also incorporate other multi-use businesses on the property. Currently, a bike shop, apothecary, and brewery have also opened up on the 5-building campus.

The renovation began in April 2021 and co-owner, Ryan Steffy, says their goal was to build around the beauty and work that is already there.

“It’s a beautiful building with architecture that speaks for itself,” Steffy says.

Original components of the church are in the restaurant including pews and the hardwood floors.

The property is located within the Baker Creek Preserve, which is one of Knoxville’s most popular trailheads within the Urban Wilderness. The restaurant also dedicates its time and mission to upkeeping and preserving the area. 100 percent of their events, merchandise sales, and others go to support those who take part in Urban Wilderness protection including Legacy Parks and Ijams Nature Center.

From great food to good entertainment, 71 South is bringing fun for the whole family. For more information and to plan your visit, visit their website or call 865-240-3900.