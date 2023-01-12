KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just kicking around with a new soccer league coming to East Tennessee.

The soccer world is expanding in Knoxville with the recent announcement of The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) induction of 865 Alliance.

The club team will expect to play in 2023 will soon be holding tryouts for both men and women.

Open tryouts for men will be held on Saturday, January 14 at Mayor Bob Leonard Field. Women tryouts will be the following day on Sunday, January 15 at the Hardin Valley Academy Stadium. Men will begin at 4:00 p.m. and women will begin at 2:00 p.m. A 50 dollar fee is required to tryout. Click here to sign up.

865 Alliance candidates will receive a special edition t-shirt and tickets to the first game.

865 Alliance is set to bring out the best of East Tennessee’s homegrown players. President and General Manager, Jon Schneider, is looking to create a pathway to professional teams for east Tennessee’s most promising soccer players. “

“This will give them a chance to come home after college and represent our region from their

own backyards,” Jon says.

Jon has brought soccer fans and lovers a community here in Knoxville. Schneider is the founder of FC Alliance in 2008. FC Alliance is a tournament managing company that has created over twenty youth tournaments all over the southeast. He has coached soccer for 35 years and is considered one of the most successful and prominent soccer leaders in Tennessee.

The gameday experience is unlike any other. 865 Alliance was created to add more excitement and popularity to the sport here in the region.

“These games are for anyone who have local roots,” says VP, Josh Gray. “Our home games won’t just be games; they will be events.”

For more information and to keep up with the new team, visit their website and Facebook page.