KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate any occasion at a new restaurant coming to the West Knoxville area.

Fire + Smoke is bringing top flavors from around the region and hopes to become your next favorite restaurant.

Located off S Northshore Drive, their menus offer a wide variety that are all sourced from the local Appalachian region.

Owner, Archer Bagley, is not new to the restaurant business and currently owns and operates Archer’s BBQ. After experiencing the casual dining world, Bagley decided to switch gears and incorporate what he already knows into this new restaurant.

The name Fire + Smoke comes from the technique they use to create a full fine, southern menu.

Our restaurant is for folks to enjoy a nice evening out where they can enjoy excellent service and great food,” says Bagley.

Bagley is excited to also be adding to his culinary resume by opening a breakfast hotspot in the same shopping center.

For more information and reservations, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 253-7620.