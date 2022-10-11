POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Libraries open new Storybook Trail in Powell at Collier Park.

On October 20th from 4:30pm until 6:30pm you will have the opportunity to celebrate the Knox County Public Library’s latest Storybook Trail addition as it becomes open to the public at Collier Preserve in Powell, Tennessee. This event will be fun for the whole family with ribbon cutting, rock painting, food trucks, and a read along experience that will be a great experience for all ages.

For more information visit the Knox County Library Storybook Trail webpage