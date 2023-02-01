KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soul food has been associated with African American culture in the southern states of the U.S. It has become loved by many, from fried chicken to baked mac n’ cheese, it’s a meal that will hit the spot every time. However, it isn’t the healthiest, which is why Tor Ajanaku, the co-owner and head chef of Kianga’s Kitchen, wanted to bring vegan soul food to East Tennessee.

The catering business is taking the next step and opening a location inside Marble City Market. The grand opening will be held on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer a variety of menu items that they plan to switch out every month.

What visitors can expect once they’re open for business are rice with black beans, plantains, collard greens and ground neat that is walnut based. This only some of their items. There’s much more, even some dessert options.

To learn more about the healthy alternative, visit Marble City Market’s website or visit Kianga’s Kitchen on Facebook or Instagram.