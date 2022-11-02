KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront.

Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games.

On Friday, November 4 they will be hosting their grand opening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Their new storefront is located on Sevier Ave. with twenty one vendors in the vintage and retro industry.

They are continuously accepting new vendor forms when spaces open up.

Visit their Facebook and Instagram pages to see all of their inventory.