LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The most common New Year resolution is always around the idea of health. Whether that’s working out or eating better, most people want to see results of the saying, “new year, new me.” However, at The Forge, they want to help create a better you, not a new version.

This gym wants their visitors to turn fitness into a lifestyle and set goals that are possible for each individual. They help do this by offering small classes so they can create connection and coach everyone based on their personal needs.

They also cater to athletes in the community. With the goal of helping them get to the next level. The Forge has 12 years of college recruiting experience for families of prospective college athletes and they coach athletes ages seven and up

“As you become stronger and more fit, you will also see other areas of improvement in your life like nutrition, sleep, personal confidence and a larger circle of friends,” The Forge states on their website. “Your goals may change over time, at The Forge, we hope you discover that you are capable and able to do a little more than you once thought.”