KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring in the New Year with a guided hike with the University of Tennessee Arboretum.

On New Years Day friends and family alike can enjoy a free guided hike provided by the University of Tennessee Arboretum. This event will kick off at the UT Arboretum Auditorium at 9am where visitors can enjoy refreshments before the hike gets underway at 9:30am. There is no pre-registration required but quests are asked not to bring their pets for this hike.

A hike with the UT Arboretum is so much more than a walk in the woods. The experts that take part are a wealth of knowledge on local flora and fauna as well as tips on how to enjoy the natural elements of East Tennessee while staying safe and protecting the environment.

For more information visit the University of Tennessee Arboretum website.