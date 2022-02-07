KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville business that helps East Tennesseans find cool hangout spots and make new friends has opened an office space off of Market Square.

Under the leadership of Emily Stevens, Emilie Stooksbury and Bailey Rose, New2Knox is a resource that connects people to the Maker City and its residents. New2Know hosts small groups that helps newcomers to Knoxville explore the city with others who are in the same boat.

The New2Knox office is located at 2 Market Square in downtown Knoxville. You can pop into their office or head to their website and Instagram for more information about New2Knox.