KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nick & J’s Café is a family owned and run business in Knoxville. Today, the restaurant is celebrating National Cordon Bleu Day. Each year on April 4th, National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day celebrates a blue ribbon dish that combines chicken, ham, and cheese.

You can find the Cordon Blue on Nick and J’s menu, made from grilled chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard.

Nick and J’s makes their food fresh daily. They use fresh ground beef to locally bought chicken and eggs. The founder, Najwan Natour, along with his wife Linda Natour, have had their restaurant featured on FOX News, FOX & Friends and CNN.

According to Nick and J’s website: “Nick & J’s is fast becoming one of the top Restaurants in Knoxville. The Burgers are Legendary and voted Top Five Burgers on Urbanspoon and Top Six for Breakfast. Everything is made fresh Daily. From fresh ground beef to locally bought chicken and eggs to fresh market Produce.”

