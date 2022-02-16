KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley stops by the studio with the beautiful Nicki, who steals the show and our hearts.

There are a lot of ways to support your local animal support center – Donations, volunteering, and fostering are the areas of most need but with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley there are a multitude of ways for you to help the furry friends in our community here in East Tennessee, including taking the shelter animals on hikes! Nicki, our pet of the week, is a 2 year old female that is beautiful and already knows a variety of commands and tricks. She is up to date on all of her shots and ready to spend her days going on hikes and snuggling with you on the couch.

For more information on how you can support great animal friends like Nicki visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website.