KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 7 percent of Veterans will suffer from PTSD and other mental health conditions during or after their duty.

With the rise in mental health conversations, it is imperative that those who might be most susceptible to anxiety and other related conditions are not left behind.

Veteran Affairs and other Veteran-operated facilities are designed to successfully transition from military to civilian life or after a traumatic event experienced in the military.

The Knoxville Vet Center is located off Downtown West Blvd. and offers a wide variety of services in terms of psychological and behavioral care. These programs include professional, employment, marital, educational, and other forms of counseling.

Professional counseling is offered to eligible Veterans, service members, including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.

Eligibility includes having served on active military duty, provided direct emergent medical or funeral services, and more. Click here to see the full list.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma.

They also have a mobile Vet Center to reach Veterans in remote areas and during natural disasters.

For more information, visit their website or call them at (865) 633-0000.