KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Find relief and comfort through a local organization geared to putting you first.

The organization began back in 2015 during a happy hour geared towards women who knew the trials of breast cancer all too well. Today, the organization supports thousands of women across East Tennessee.

With experience in all variations, women within the group provide newly diagnosed breast cancer patients with resources, information, and friendships.

Through their Sisterhood Program, they match newly diagnosed patients with survivors who have experienced a similar situation. From the physical to emotional, to even financial trials, Breast Connect wants to make sure you have the perfect person to walk alongside you during your journey.

One of the biggest ways they connect with people is through their growing Facebook page. They offer resources such as free mastectomy kits and flowers to patients undergoing surgery.

Currently, Breast Connect serves women across 16 Tennessee counties and some areas out of the state.

You can support the organization by donating the funds that help with their Sisterhood Program, Social Connections, and mastectomy kit and flower deliveries.

They call a breast cancer diagnosis a “mind-numbing experience” and they are ensuring you never feel alone, misunderstood, scared, and anxious during it all.

For more information and to get connected, visit their website or call them at (865) 409-0410.