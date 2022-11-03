KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Two non-profits with similar missions are coming together to create an event for the whole family.

The first annual Mane Friends Event will be held on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 in Rockwood, TN.

The event was created by Faith N Friends and Mane Support to bring equestrian fun, food, and philanthropy to the community. The event is free admission with the restriction of onsite vendors selling crafts and food. Free activities do include a two-hour trail ride, live music, and more.

There are also inclusive packages to be purchased for any looking to make a vacation out of the weekend.



Faith N Friends founder, Faith Sadiku, has been rescuing horses and other animals for almost her entire life. She is the mother of two, a Primary Family Practitioner, a vet technician, an avid rider, and advocate for any type of animal, but most of all, a horse lover. Over the years she has worked hard to help sick, injured, and abused animals and horses. Due to inflation and the pandemic, the need for horse rescue and surrender stations have grown. Every horse sale she has attended was filled with unwanted, sick, and injured horses. Faith N Friends uses equines and other animals in therapy programs for disabled and chronically ill children. They also host pony parties to entertain and educate the public about horses and horse rescue.

Mane Support, founded by Kim Henry, found her passion for healing while spending 15 years working in hospice work with children and adults. With horses always being a part of her life, she developed Mane Support, an equine-assisted grief counseling program for those who have experienced a death, anticipating the death of someone they know, or other types of trauma and PTSD issues. Whether in the schools, in the community or at the barn, Kimberly’s business model allows for learning, growth and healing.

Visit the event’s Facebook page to learn more about their upcoming event that combines their passion for people, horses, and mental health.