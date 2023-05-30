KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Downtown Knoxville’s most attended events is ringing in 20 years.

The Market Square Farmer’s Market, put on by Nourish Knoxville, has been bringing fresh foods and local vendors to you every Wednesday and Saturday.

All produce and food items are grown, raised, or made within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville. The farmers’ market is not only an opportunity for local farmers to sell their food, but many merchants have successfully built a strong relationship with the Downtown Knoxville shoppers and even have opened up their own storefronts.

“The Market Square Farmers’ Market sows life into our city center,” Nourish Knoxville CEO Charlotte Tolley said.

An upcoming event is now celebrating both the last 20 years of the farmers’ market and the last 170 years of Market Square.

A Storied Supper will be taking place on Wednesday, June 7 at the Mabry-Hazen House at 5:30 pm. General admission and VIP tickets are available online.

From storytelling to family-style dinner from Chef Jeffrey Dealejandro of Oli Bea, you can hear the history of Market Square and Nourish Knoxville’s place in that narrative.

Local historians, Patrick Hollis and Jack Neely will be there to talk about history.

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum is a place full of rich history and keepsakes that make up the prominent advancements and additions brought to Downtown Knoxville. Click here to schedule a tour.

Visit the Nourish Knoxville website to find out more and get involved.