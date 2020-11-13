KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – November is Adopt a Senior Dog Month, and this week the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley introduced us to Tera, a nine year old senior looking for her forever family.

In addition to being a senior, Tera has been experienced some medical conditions, which have been treated. Tera’s medical costs were covered by the shelter’s Medical Fund, which provides care for shelter pets all across East Tennessee. The Humane Society says adoptions, like they’re hoping for with Tera, would not be possible with the the community’s support of the Medical Fund.

For more information on how you can support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, visit their website at humanesocietytennessee.org.