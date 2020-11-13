November is Adopt a Senior Dog Month

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – November is Adopt a Senior Dog Month, and this week the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley introduced us to Tera, a nine year old senior looking for her forever family.

In addition to being a senior, Tera has been experienced some medical conditions, which have been treated. Tera’s medical costs were covered by the shelter’s Medical Fund, which provides care for shelter pets all across East Tennessee. The Humane Society says adoptions, like they’re hoping for with Tera, would not be possible with the the community’s support of the Medical Fund.

For more information on how you can support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, visit their website at humanesocietytennessee.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.