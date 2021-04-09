Nutritional Therapy Practitioner Krystal Goodman offers 6 Tips for Healthy, Glowing Skin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you wondering why you have or how to get rid of acne or dull skin?! The answer is take a look at the inside and let it help you work on the outside. Nutritional Therapy Practitioner Krystal Goodman joins us with great advice for keep your skin clear.

There is a relationship between what is going on inside of your body ( your gut) that makes the outside of your body react ( skin). Here is her check list for healthy glowing skin:

1. Gut health: tap into pro and pre biotics to get your gut right.

2. Healthy fats: eat fats! Yes I said it the good ones of course like salmon, walnuts, and avocado.

3. Fat soluble vitamins like A,D,E,& K!

4. Vitamin C: this helps with collagen production!

5. Zinc: you find this in most all meats but mostly in oysters.

6. Collagen peptides!