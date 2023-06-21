OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — It started with two brothers and soon Bill Waters became the owner of the Oak Ridge Bicycle Center. After opening back in June of 1973, the business has been a huge part of the community. Now as the shop celebrates 50 years, Waters is looking forward to what’s in store for its future.

“It’s been interesting,” Waters said. “Everyday is different, it’s not boring. The winter time is for catching up and summer time is for trying to get it done and not get too far behind,” he said.

Stopping by this all-around bike shop will not only provide you with things you need to keep those two wheels turning, but it’s a business filled with history and stories from decades before. Waters has a story of his own. Never planning to be a bike shop owner, he has now celebrated 47 of the 50 years they’ve been open.

“I’m not the son of a racer, I’m not an ex-bike racer, my father didn’t start the shop, I was pretty young when I took over this place,” he said. “I just wanted to see if I could do it.”

After being around bikes his whole life, Waters hopes that those in the community will take time to enjoy a bike ride every now and then, regardless of their age.

“It’s a sense of freedom to go wherever you want.”

For more on the Oak Ridge Bicycle Center, visit their website.