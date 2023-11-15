KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business expo, November 30th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Civic Center to kick-off their “Shop Small” passports and promote shopping local!

Also, you and your family can enjoy the Oak Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday, December 9th at 6 p.m. this holiday season.

If you’re looking to get your 2024 started right, the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 75th anniversary and beginning this milestone with an awards gala January 5, 2024.

To learn more, just visit their website.

