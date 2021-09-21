Ober Gatlinburg to celebrate German roots with 12th annual Oktoberfest celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park is celebrating its German roots and welcoming Autumn with a traditional fall festival featuring Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes, and music. The 12th annual OktOBERfest will run from September 24th through October 31st, 2021. Live Oompah Bands will perform in Authentic Costumes each day during OktOBERfest. The shows are FREE and will be held upstairs in the Seasons of Ober Restaurant. Showtimes will be 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, DAILY. Guests may be seated 30 minutes prior to show time. The Restaurant Menu will feature a variety of OktOBERfest signature dishes, including an assortment of schnitzel, sausage and sauerkraut entrees,

stuffed cabbage rolls, and Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese. Tables will be spaced out in our restaurant to allow for social distancing while enjoying the music.



A daily schedule of Live Entertainment will return to Ober Gatlinburg’s Outdoor Biergarten stage. Refillable Oberbranded Bier Boots and Silipints will be available for purchase. All refills will be distributed using clear, plastic cups for sanitary purposes. A selection of Beers will be offered for those ages 21 and up.



For more information about OktOBERfest, check out obergatlinburg.com/oktoberfest/.