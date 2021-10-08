KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tickets are on sale now for our Carpark Cinema on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 pm, featuring the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. Senior tickets are $8 and concessions will be sold. This event is benefitting the CAC adult day care, the Daily Living Center. For additional information, call us at 865-523-1135.

The John T. O’Connor Senior Center, located in Caswell Park, is an activity center that provides a place where seniors can not only add years to their lives, but add life to their years. The Center serves Knox County residents age 50 and over. There is no membership fee to attend the Center, although some classes may have a fee to support the cost of the class. Programs at the Center focus on health services, physical fitness and exercise, recreation, and education.