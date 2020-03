KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all pancake lovers! The O’Connor Senior Center is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year: Pancake Fest.

This pancake fundraiser provides all-you-can-eat pancakes for just five dollars, with live entertainment and celebrity pancake flippers!

For tickets and information, contact Calie Terry, Director of the O’Connor Senior Center, at 865-525-1135 or via e-mail at calie.terry@oconnorcenter.org.