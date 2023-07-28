KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The disease is affecting families nationwide. Which is why Jeremiah Telander, Sham Umarov, Ayden Bussell and Jack Luttrell, who are all freshman football players at the University of Tennessee, want to help raise awareness and tackle Alzheimer’s head on after they themselves have seen or heard about the effects of the disease.

For Bussell, he heard stories about his great-grandma and how the disease has been seen throughout his family, and for Umarov, it’s his great-grandfather. Telander and Luttrell have seen it through people they developed relationships with in their community. All of these encounters have given them a reason to want to be a voice and raise awareness about the disease.

“I’ve actually learned a lot,” Telander said. “I didn’t know much until I joined this (Alzheimer’s Association) and it’s just crazy how many people this can affect.”

The Alzheimer’s Association states that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. Umarov said this is why being educated on the disease is important.

“There’s always going to be something new to learn and this is something we’re still learning more about,” Umarov said.

Gaining education about Alzheimer’s can not only help the person taking in the information, but it can be beneficial for their loved ones as they will be able to possibly recognize the signs.

“I think it’s important to always know about your health,” Lutrell said. “Personally, I need to know about my health. I’m out on the field, I want to be 100 percent, but then also I have a family back home and I care about them,” he said. “So it’s always good to educate yourself on stuff like this.”

Past education, taking action is also a great step in spreading awareness. The Alzheimer’s Association works to make that possible through different events, like their upcoming campaign, Paint the Town Purple. From July 31 through August 5, businesses, families and individuals like the four UT football players, will come together to help bring more recognition and funds for the disease.

“It’s devastating for every single family that has to break the news that someone in their family has it and that hits me real hard in the heart because I know my family is more prone to it and has gone through it,” Bussell said. “Honestly, if I can do anything to spread awareness—then I’ll do anything that helps that,” he said.

For more on how to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association, visit their website, and for a list of events happening during the Paint the Town Purple Campaign, including a speed walk that is happening July 29, check out their calendar.