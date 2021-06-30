Offering you a better nights sleep on a locally made mattress at Brother’s Bedding

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We are all looking for a better nights sleep and if you don’t know exactly what fits your sleep style best, you can let our friends at Brothers Bedding help you with the process. For more than 81 years this team has been helping our neighbors across East Tennessee find the perfect mattress and what’s even better is that those mattresses are made right here in our back yard! Today Derrick Pratt is telling us more about the Brothers Bedding mission and how customer service is a priority for his team. To check out one of the Brothers Bedding locations near you head to brothersbedding.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

THE BUSINESS BUZZ: Smartbank is hiring

New UT Southern Athletics logos

Maryville announces free home energy upgrades

Florida woman arrested at Madisonville Walmart

THP trooper involved in crash

Tree cleanup at Museum of Appalachia