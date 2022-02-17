KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – OK Karma is a five member band with a melodic sound and solid rock undertones.

The talent on stage when OK Karma performs is deep and their performance style can shift from song to song which showcases the extensive range of the band members. While three of the members shared classes together, serendipity brought all five together and they have grown to release a series of demos and an EP. With the musical pedigree on display and resounding lyrical skill, OK Karma has a long and exciting journey ahead of them.

For more information visit the OK Karma Instagram page.