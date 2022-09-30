KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Oktoberfest is a celebration of all things German from culture to music to great food. Messiah Lutheran Church welcomes the community to their free Oktoberfest that will be fun for all ages.

This Saturday rain or shine the Messiah Lutheran Church will host a free Oktoberfest celebration from 4pm until 8pm. With authentic German food, live music, and a beer garden this event hopes to welcome the community in for a fun day of German culture.

With a large indoor space available as well they even have a plan in case the rain becomes a bit heavy. This event is family-friendly and fun for all ages, but if you are a beer drinker arriving early may just get you a free event glass to bring home.

For more information visit the Messiah Lutheran Church Oktoberfest Facebook page.