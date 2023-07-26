KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The popular oyster bar is coming to the Downtown Knoxville area.

STIR Knoxville is set to open its doors on Monday, July 31 in the Old City. The restaurant will specialize in many menu items including craft cocktails featuring artisanal ice, and fresh oysters, with other seafood options.

Their artisanal ice creations are what make their drinks so special. Order your favorite cocktail with ice shaped into different creations and figures.

Get your brunch on with STIR Knoxville all weekend long. Choose from a variety of menu items including fresh poke, salads, burgers, and more.

This is the 4th location under the STIR brand with others located in Chattanooga and North Carolina.

They are currently looking to add more highly eager individuals to join their team. You will learn and gain experience working with rare liquors, cocktail creations, and artisanal ice.

For more information and reservations, visit their website and follow along with them on social media.