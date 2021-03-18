Ole Red Gatlinburg celebrates two years of success in the East Tennessee community

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The next generation of music in Sevier Co. continues to live on.

In 2019, Ole Red Gatlinburg donated $54,214.00 to the music department at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School (GPHS). Nearly two years later, former administrator at GPHS said the money has been poured into the the music program to purchase new color guard uniforms, a new podium for the drum major, a new sousaphone, tuba and LED lights and wireless microphones for in-house performances.

General Manager at Ole Red Gatlinburg, Tiffany Bush, said, it’s awesome to see such a huge company invest into the students and the community locally. As a Sevier County native, Bush recognizes the impact this can have on students lives for years to come and called it “a blessing.”

The platform of music lives on at Ole Red Gatlinburg as the company continues to pour into up and coming artists. Stop in during the remainder of the month for Spring Blake 2021 where Ole Red Gatlinburg will feature signature drinks, a Blake Shelton giveaway, exclusive merch, surprise live performances and so much more.