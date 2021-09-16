Ole Red rising to new levels for GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ole Red had a lot of success with their “Farmhouse Burger” at last year’s GatlinBURGER event, but they are switching things up this year with a new specialty burger.
The “Ole Red Sunrise Burger” is an Italian sausage patty on a croissant bun topped with a house made tot patty, a sunny side up egg and hollandaise sauce.
GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).
Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”