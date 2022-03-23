Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WATE) – We are “On the Road” in Anderson county to explore the American Museum of Science and Energy located in Oak Ridge.

There is an old saying that if we forget the mistakes of the past, we are doomed to repeat them. At the American Museum of Science and Energy they take great pride in keeping the history of the “Secret City” alive and enjoyable to the multitude of visitors they receive every year. From virtual reality, to kinetic energy, to natural conservation, the museum known affectionally as “AMSE” boasts a large variety of scientific achievements that took place in our own backyard.

But its not just the innovative scientific discoveries on display at AMSE, but also a celebration of the people that came together to make these advancements happen. From the women that were critical to the infrastructure of the “Secret City” to the minority scientists that eventually received the credit they deserved for their monumental discoveries, AMSE is a celebration of the mysterious and wonderful history of the region and its contributions to America and the world.

For more information or to schedule your visit go to the American Museum of Science and Energy website.