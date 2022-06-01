CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crossville is a world renown destination for golfing enthusiasts but Cumberland county offers so much more to residents and visitors alike.

Crossville and Cumberland county are a region on the rise, from a bustling main street full of activity and development to welcoming an innovative tech company worth millions. Crossville is a golfers paradise with 9 pristine courses and a number of disc golf courses for those that prefer golf with a twist. But once you arrive in Cumberland county there is so much to see and do, visitors will have a difficult time wanting to learn this charming East Tennessee oasis.

From the Cumberland County Playhouse with its rich history and a constant playbill of top Broadway shows and star-studded musical performances to top-notch eateries like Grinder House Coffee Co. there is something for everyone in Cumberland County. The local community has come together to tackle impressive development projects such as the restoration of the Historic Palace Theatre to providing a welcoming presence for incoming businesses to thrive.

For more information on community development and engagement visit the Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce website. For more information about the upcoming “Liberty on the Lawn” event visit the Grinder House Coffee Co. website.