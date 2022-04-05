MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Monroe county has so much to offer from family friendly events to a world class scenic drive, the Cherohala Skyway.

A natural beauty, Monroe county is full of hiking trails, lakes and rivers. From the Tellico Lake to the Cherokee National Forest there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures and homegrown businesses that celebrate the communities rich history.

With springs arrival in East Tennessee, Monroe county is celebrating with a wide variety of events and theres something for everyone.

