CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cumberland County and Crossville are world renown for their champion level golf courses but this area of Tennessee has so much more to offer.

When you think of Cumberland County and Crossville, you think of golf. Who could blame you when in the area are 9 pristine golf courses that attract enthusiasts from around the world. But Cumberland County has so much more to offer including cultural centers, attraction venues, and innovative start-ups that are creating a renaissance throughout the area.

From the Cumberland County Playhouse which has a long history of Broadway caliber stage shows to the currently in development Flatrock Motorsports Park which will be a gearheads paradise, Cumberland County is making an impressive effort to become a destination known for more than their beautiful golf courses.

