SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – We are On the Road to Scott county to explore the Historic Scott County Jail. The jail is full of history and maybe even a ghost or two.

Scott county has a lot going for it from some of the best hiking in East Tennessee to a rich history that makes it a unique destination in the Smoky Mountain region. A good deal of that rich history can be found at the Historic Scott County Jail. The jail has been fully renovated by the talented and dedicated team from History, Highways, and Haunts and is ready to welcome visitors of all ages. During the daylight hours the jail is a welcoming museum that allows visitors to be whisked away to a different era, but once the sun goes down the many ghosts that allegedly haunt the historic jail come out. A hot spot for paranormal investigations, the Historic Scott County Jail has something for everyone.

