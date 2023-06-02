KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Knoxville will be sparkling this weekend as Rhinestone Fest celebrates all things Dolly Parton.

Living East Tennessee went On The Road for a sneak peek at the 3rd annual festival being held downtown “for the love of Dolly!”

In this episode, LETN takes you inside Rala, where the festival began. Join Tala and Kerjan as they try out a Dolly hairdo, and go behind the scenes Pretentious Craft Co. You’ll also learn how you can dunk Dolly’s nemesis, Jolene!

Festival attendees are invited to dress up in their favorite Dolly attire for a weekend of art, history, food and fun.

See the full list of events.

From a Dolly art contest to special food and drinks at downtown eateries and bars, and live music to a Dolly dance party, this festival has it all.

Don’t forget to catch Living East Tennessee on WATE 6 each weekday at 3 p.m. You can also visit the Living East Tennessee website for stories about food, fun, fashion and travel in East Tennessee.