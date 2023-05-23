SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We had a wonderful time at the Bloomin BBQ and Bluegrass Festival in Sevierville. The event was held May 19-20 in Sevier County, in the historic downtown area near the Sevier County Courthouse.

The event offered free concerts, with vendors selling crafts and food. A focal point was the award-winning barbecue!

If you missed the festival, you can catch it next year. Keep an eye on the Bloomin’ BBQ and Bluegrass Festival website for the dates and times in 2024.

Don’t forget to catch Living East Tennessee on WATE 6 each weekday at 3 p.m. You can also visit the Living East Tennessee website for stories about food, fun, fashion and travel in East Tennessee.