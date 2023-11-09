GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Living East Tennessee team is On the Road brought to you by Ted Russell of Knoxville!

You can celebrate the kickoff of Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic at the 34th Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. There will be a range of mouth-watering homemade chili recipes! Gatlinburg is hosting this annual event Thursday, November 9 from 5 to 8 PM at 120 Airport Road in the Shade Tree Parking lot. There will be free, live entertainment offered throughout the event, as well.

Gatlinburg kicks off its winter festivities, and it’s a night you won’t want to miss! Check out their website for more information.