KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s first-ever professional soccer club is partnering up with local organizations and companies to bring you their newest mascot.

PetSafe has teamed up with the soccer club to continue doing its part to unleash a lifetime of joy for pets and their families.

The Unleash the Mascot campaign featured six dogs from Young-Williams Animal Center to be in the running as the official Macscot for the team. After fan-voting and rigorous selection processes, one dog was finally named with the title.

6 month old and 42 lb dog, Sweeper, was unveiled as the new face of One Knox SC on Saturday night’s game. With full energy and a great spirit, he was the perfect pup for the job.

One Knox SC is proud to be partnering with PetSafe and Young-Williams Animal Center.

“Our goal is to tell Knoxville stories,” says Managing Partner, Drew McKenna.

PetSafe is one of the country’s largest pet product and solutions manufacturers and is based out of Knoxville.

Philanthropy is their number one mission and they hope to create more dog-friendly communities all over the country.

One Knox SC will be proudly displaying the PetSafe name on the players’ warmup jerseys.

Currently, there are 3 dogs still looking for their forever home in this campaign.

Click below to see the runner-ups:

For more information on adoption and the remaining dogs, visit the Young-William’s Animal Center’s website, or give them a call at 865.215.6677.

Sweeper’s new role will include being onsite at all home games and representing the team at community events. The team is gearing up to start a new social media series featuring Sweeper’s new gig and his training along the way.

One Knox SC has five more home games left at the Regal Stadium at the University of Tennessee. Click here for more information and tickets.