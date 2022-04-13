KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville SC does not just want to play in Knoxville, they want to be representatives for the entire East Tennessee community.

One Knoxville SC opens up their inaugural season this May but have been spending their time ingratiating themselves to the community they will represent on a national stage. From recruiting many of their players from the local community to partnering with organization such as the United Way, One Knoxville is going above and beyond to show East Tennessee how excited they are to play here. Ten percent of profits from the One Knoxville kit sales will go to support the United Way.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the season opener visit the One Knoxville SC website.