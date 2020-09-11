One of America’s top-ranked BBQ spots spices up sausage for GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – In 2018, Travel & Leisure ranked DeLauder’s BBQ as number two for best barbecue in the country. Now, they’re contending for the Gatlinburg’s “Burger Meister” title in the inaugural GatlinBURGER Week.

Delauder’s BBQ is introducing the “Spicy Southern Squealer” for this week-long, burger event. This sandwich hosts ½ lb. fresh ground pork with spicy seasonings, house made sweet jalapeno mustard, topped with pickles and onions, served on a toasted potato bun.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

