OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is full of talented individual, and one of them happens to be a Tony Award-winning actor.

Levi Kreis, an Oliver Springs native, sat down and chatted with Allante Walker about his upbringing in the area and how it made an impact on the artist that he is today.

Right now, Levi can be seen as Hermes in the national tour of Hadestown, the Tony-Award winning best musical that focuses on the ancient Greek myth about Orpheus and Eurydice. You can find out Levi’s tour stops and purchase tickets by going to the Hadestown website.