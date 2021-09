KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, known for hits such as “Here” and “Scars to Your Beautiful,” performed in front of a small crowd in Knoxville.

Storyteller Allante Walker spoke with the Grammy Award-winning artist ahead of her mini concert. Alessia Cara’s third studio album called “In the Meantime” comes out on September 24.

