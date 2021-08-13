One Year Later: Scruffy’s Cafe celebrates successful first year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been just over a year since Scruffy’s Cafe opened its doors to the public. Scruffy’s Cafe owner Talisa Cantrell says the cafe is passionate about felines and supporting local businesses and mental health initiatives. Their goal is to help cats find loving homes, and to help humans find the most comforting space with the best snacks and drinks around!

They’re also hoping to bring some awareness to mental health with a new initiative. They’re encouraging everyone to “Paws for Positivity” and follow the hashtag #WhatRescuesYou on social media.

​