KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first show of a local theatre’s 2022 season is getting underway.

The Flying Anvil Theatre in Knoxville is staging A Kid Like Jake by Daniel Pearle. Originally premiering in 2013, A Kid Like Jake focuses on a married couple, Alex and Greg, trying to get their 4-year-old son, Jake, into an elite private elementary school. Jake’s teacher suggests that the parents use the child’s interest in gender non-conformity to their advantage while fill out applications. This creates a rift between Alex and Greg who are both trying to do right by their son.

A Kid Like Jake runs June 16-26 at the Flying Anvil Theatre located at 1300 Rocky Hill Road in Knoxville. If you would like to purchase a ticket for the show, you can head to the Flying Anvil Theatre website for more information.