KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put on your Sunday clothes and enjoy a fun night of theatre in downtown Knoxville.

The WordPlayers will be staging a beloved musical-turned-movie, Hello, Dolly. First hitting Broadway back in 1964, Hello, Dolly revolves around Dolly Gallagher Levi, a widowed matchmaker, as she journeys to Yonkers, New York to help arrange the marriage of well-known half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder. Hello, Dolly features some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history including “Put on Your Sunday Clothes”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “It Only Takes a Moment”, and the title number.

The WordPlayers production of Hello, Dolly runs from July 22-24 at the Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday. If you would like to purchase a ticket for the show, you can head to the Bijou Theatre website for more information.