KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time to get your head in the game and go see some local high schoolers perform on stage.

In their first full production since the start of the pandemic, the Central High School Bobcat Players are staging High School Musical. Based on the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie, High School Musical focuses on star athlete Troy Bolton and the academically-gifted Gabriella Montez. The two end up falling for each other after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party, and they threaten the social hierarchy of the school when they decide to audition for the school play.

High School Musical runs from May 5-8 at Central High School in Knoxville. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. You can purchase tickets online if you would like to see High School Musical.