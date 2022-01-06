MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular book-turned movie-turned musical is hitting the stage in Maryville.

The Primary Players are staging Matilda the Musical Jr. with 38 kids between the ages of 8-18 getting the chance to create some theatre magic. Based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, the musical centers around a young girl named Matilda who uses her intelligence and superpowers to inspire those around her.

Matilda the Musical Jr. runs January 7-9 at the Clayton Center for the Arts located on the Maryville College campus. For more information on exact times and ticket prices for the performances, you can head to the Primary Players website.