MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A show that pushes the boundaries of musical theatre with satire, a strange title and a little bit of potty humor is coming to Maryville.

Maryville College Theatre is set to stage Urinetown from April 7-10 in the Haslam Family Flexible Theatre at the Clayton Center for the Arts. The winner of 3 Tony Awards, Urinetown focuses on a Gotham-like city facing a drought so severe that the government has outlawed the use of private toilets. Those who are unable or unwilling to pay the fee to use the restrooms are exiled to an unknown place called “Urinetown” where they are never to be seen again. As the show progresses, the poor people of the community decide to take a stand and rebel against the megacorporation in charge of regulating the toilets. Urinetown parodies other musicals such as Les Miserables, West Side Story, Chicago and Fiddler on the Roof.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. If you would like to purchase a ticket for the show, you can head to the Clayton Center for the Arts website for more information.