KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s longest standing cultural festivals is back.

Greek Fest will be holding their 43rd year at St. George Orthodox Church on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are online now.

Parking will be located all throughout Kingston at several locations. Shuttles will be driving festival goers to and from the event all weekend. Click here for a list of all parking locations.

The weekend will include cultural Greek food, dance performances, and a tour through the history and artifacts of the church. This event gives you and your family an inside look into the Greek culture and allow you to celebrate like a Greek yourself.

The main focus for the festival is to give back to the community that has embraced their culture for decades. The Theotokos Fund allows Greek Fest proceeds to benefit local organizations that help serve the East Tennessee community. Past non-profits include Habitat for Humanity and Interfaith Health Clinic.

For more information on Greek Fest and a event schedule, visit their website.