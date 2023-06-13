KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee has been helping people impacted by cancer for more than 3 decades.

The non-profit organization has one main mission: to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and loved ones and help them live well during their cancer journey. The Cancer Support Community was founded in 1990, and it focuses on promoting a healing environment and safe space for those impacted by cancer, with professional care and support.

This Friday, June 16th, the Community will host an open space at their new space. The event will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. You can visit the location at The Rachael Young Center, 6204 Baum Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

To learn more about the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee, check out their website.